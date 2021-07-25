Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

