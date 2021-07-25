SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.58 million and $486,068.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00119539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.29 or 1.00127912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00871360 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

