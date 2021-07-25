Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $800,027.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $800,027.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00119539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.29 or 1.00127912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00871360 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

