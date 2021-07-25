SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is TownSquare Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 2,063,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.