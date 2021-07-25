SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,514 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,657,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

