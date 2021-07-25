SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $60.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

