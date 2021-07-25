Spectiv (SIG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00821750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

