Spiking Price Hits $0.0012 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Spiking has traded 85.8% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $522,544.89 and approximately $57.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

