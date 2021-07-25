Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,942 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 403,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

