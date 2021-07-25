Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Splunk worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

SPLK opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.