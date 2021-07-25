Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE SPOT opened at $243.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

