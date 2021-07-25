SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,018 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.84% of SPX worth $48,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.