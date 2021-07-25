Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 279.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,540 shares in the company, valued at $38,845,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,245. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

