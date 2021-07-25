Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 91,722 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $20,937,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.61 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

