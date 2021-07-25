Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 485.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

