Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after buying an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $34,657,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,896.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

