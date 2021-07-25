Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 392.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

WU stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

