Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 46,206 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

