Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 75,385 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 163.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

