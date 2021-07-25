Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

NYSE WHR opened at $219.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $155.63 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

