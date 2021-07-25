Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 209,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 802.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 147,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 168,618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 997,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

