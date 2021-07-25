Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

