Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,721.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.42. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

