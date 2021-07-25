Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $42.78 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

