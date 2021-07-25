Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PFPT opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.26.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

