Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.39. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

