Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Vistra worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Vistra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

VST stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

