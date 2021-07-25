Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Timken worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.98 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

