Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 898.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

