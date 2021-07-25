Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,813 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

