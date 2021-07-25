Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 908,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

