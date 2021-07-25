Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

