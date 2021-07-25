Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

