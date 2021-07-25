STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $53.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $216.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.17 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,814 shares of company stock worth $69,477,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.48 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

