Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

Several analysts have issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ETR STM opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

