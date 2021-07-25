Stably USD Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $364,928.48 and approximately $42,557.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002898 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,300,179 coins and its circulating supply is 328,548 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.