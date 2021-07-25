Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.99

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $325,654.89 and $38,440.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00811068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,300,179 coins and its circulating supply is 328,548 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.