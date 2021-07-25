Stacks (STX) One Day Volume Hits $43.69 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $43.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00133307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.23 or 1.00404706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,016,365 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

