Stafi 1-Day Volume Tops $4.98 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $9.05 million and $4.98 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00242142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

