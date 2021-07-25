StakedZEN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,970.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $53.45 or 0.00153935 BTC on popular exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $16,970.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00120482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00138531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.01 or 0.99791038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00865054 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,731 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

