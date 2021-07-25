Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. 7,934,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

