Starname Price Reaches $0.0490 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $4.70 million and $29,938.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starname has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

