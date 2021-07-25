StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $159.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $159.23 million. StarTek reported sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.39. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the first quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in StarTek by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

