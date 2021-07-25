State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 281,234 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 471.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,234 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of DraftKings worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

