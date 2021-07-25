State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.