State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $460.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $463.22. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.