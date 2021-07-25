State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 196,247 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

