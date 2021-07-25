SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,349.98 and $48.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 55% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.71 or 0.01154856 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000115 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 305.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

