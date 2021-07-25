SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Up 74% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $69,874.99 and $54.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 74% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.01076335 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1,168.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

