Step Finance (STEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $286,395.00

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $689,361.93 and approximately $286,395.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.00871311 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

